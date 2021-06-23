Dodla Dairy IPO share allotment likely to be finalised today: Here's how to check status

The share allocation of Dodla Dairy IPO is expected to be finalised today. The company's Rs 520-crore initial public offer closed on June 18.

The issue was subscribed 45.62 times. It includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 470.17 crore by existing selling shareholders.

Investors who bid for the issue can check their allotment status on the website of the registrar of the IPO - KFin Technologies - as well as on the BSE.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On the BSE website:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name - "Dodla Dairy"

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of registrar - KFin Technologies:

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DP ID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

The funds will be refunded around June 24 and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors around June 25.