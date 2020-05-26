  • SENSEX
DMart shares slip 5% after management guidance paints worrisome picture; brokerages downbeat

Updated : May 26, 2020 02:00 PM IST

DMart's share price slipped 5 percent on Tuesday after the company warned of sharp fall in profitability this financial year. Analysts have also cut their earnings estimates on the company in view of its April sales declining 45 percent post COVID-19 lockdown.
In its earnings announcement on Saturday, the company said that it expects significantly large EBITDA declines
The share price of DMart slipped 5 percent to Rs 2,278.40 per share on the NSE.  
DMart shares slip 5% after management guidance paints worrisome picture; brokerages downbeat

