DMart shares hit new record high, m-cap tops Rs 2.5 lakh crore mark

Avenue Supermarts shares jumped to a new record high on Friday, a day after the market capitalisation of the company topped the Rs 2.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time ever. Avenue Supermarts owns and operates the DMart chain of supermarket stores.

DMart shares jumped as much as 1.67 percent to an all-time high of Rs 3,909.50 on the BSE before trimming gains.

At 10:25 am, the Avenue stock was up 0.21 percent at Rs 3,853 on the BSE, outperforming the headline Sensex index, which was flat amid volatile trade. At that time, the market value of the company was at Rs 2.50 lakh crore, having risen to as high as Rs 2.53 lakh crore earlier during the session.

Avenue Supermarts is now ahead of Axis Bank, L&T, UltraTech, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle in terms of market value.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) is now the 17th largest company in India by market value.

Avenue Supermarts is the only company outside of the F&O segment to enter the Rs 2.5 lakh crore club.

Here's how Avenue Supermarts shares have fared to date since starting their journey on Dalal Street in 2017:

DMart shares debuted on stock exchanges in March 2017.

DMart shares have risen 39 percent so far this year, easily beating the 17 percent return of the headline Sensex index.