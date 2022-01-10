DMart, Paytm, SBI Cards, Indian Hotels and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Jan 10

Indian Hotels Co |

Shares of the hotel company ended 4 percent higher after ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the company's stock with a 'buy' rating.

Paytm | Paytm parent One97 Communications shares ended 5.89 percent lower after Macquarie lowered its target price for the stock to Rs 900 from Rs 1,200. The brokerage retained its 'underperform' rating on Paytm, raising its loss projections for the company by 16-27 percent for FY22-25 on lower revenue and higher employee as well as software costs.

Future Group companies | Shares of Future Group companies were in focus after Amazon filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the CCI order that suspended the over two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons. Shares of Future Retail, Future Consumer, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Future Supply Chain Solutions fell 0.29 percent, 1.91 percent, 2.43 percent higher and 1.37 percent respectively.

DMart | Shares of Avenue Supermarts had risen over 1 percent today as investors cheered the December quarter earnings reported by the owner and operator of DMart stores. However, a mixed commentary by brokerage firms is likely to have limited meaningful upside in the stock today. The scrip closed 2.04 percent lower.

SBI Cards and Payment Services | Shares of SBI Cards ended 2.37 percent lower as Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of SBI Cards with a 'sell' recommendation. It has assigned a target price of Rs 654 which is about a 28 percent downside from the current level.

JBM Auto | JBM Auto has acquired 51 percent stake in JBM Green Energy Systems and JBM EV Industries through its wholly-owned subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles. With this, JBM Auto shares ended 5 percent higher.