Market DMart in a sweet spot, says Jefferies; initiates coverage with a buy rating Updated : September 11, 2020 12:54 PM IST The organized segment contributes less than 5 percent to the grocery market, which forms two-thirds of the Indian retail market. Jefferies has initiated coverage on Avenue Supermarts with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,600. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply