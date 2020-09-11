  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

DMart in a sweet spot, says Jefferies; initiates coverage with a buy rating

Updated : September 11, 2020 12:54 PM IST

The organized segment contributes less than 5 percent to the grocery market, which forms two-thirds of the Indian retail market.
Jefferies has initiated coverage on Avenue Supermarts with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,600.
DMart in a sweet spot, says Jefferies; initiates coverage with a buy rating

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement