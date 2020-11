The share price of realty major DLF gained over 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

The stock price rose as much as 3.29 percent to an intraday high of Rs 194.40 apiece on the BSE.

The company has been recognized as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the Emerging Markets category.

This recognition demonstrates DLF’s track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

While DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI, it joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for Corporate Sustainability, it added.

“Based on innovation and backed by sound governance, we are making dedicated efforts to promote resource efficiency, a low carbon economy and local socio-economic development. We are able to actualise our commitment to sustainability through enduring collaborations with our peers, partners, customers and communities,” said Rajiv Singh, Chairman, DLF.

DLF now ranks 18th amongst 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc. as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ashok Tyagi, Whole Time Director, DLF, said that the company was seeing demand pickup across the board as the residential demand was bouncing back and a good traction was seen for new products.

The company expects to clock sales of over Rs 750 crore in Q3 and Q4. It expects sales to be more than Rs 1,000 crore after the second half of FY21.

At 10:50 am, shares of DLF were trading 0.56 percent higher at Rs 189.25 apiece on the BSE as against a 0.13 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex.