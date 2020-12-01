Market DLF shares jump 5% after co sells nearly 90 independent floors worth over Rs 300 crore Updated : December 01, 2020 11:16 AM IST The share price of DLF rose over 5 percent on Tuesday after the real estate firm announced that it has sold nearly 90 independent floors worth over Rs 300 crore in Gurugram. The company plans to launch independent floors in DLF Phase I-IV at Gurugram, New Gurugram and Panchkula among others. The country’s largest realty firm is targeting to achieve sales bookings of Rs 2,500 crore in the ongoing fiscal. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.