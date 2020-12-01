Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
DLF shares jump 5% after co sells nearly 90 independent floors worth over Rs 300 crore

Updated : December 01, 2020 11:16 AM IST

The share price of DLF rose over 5 percent on Tuesday after the real estate firm announced that it has sold nearly 90 independent floors worth over Rs 300 crore in Gurugram.
The company plans to launch independent floors in DLF Phase I-IV at Gurugram, New Gurugram and Panchkula among others.
The country’s largest realty firm is targeting to achieve sales bookings of Rs 2,500 crore in the ongoing fiscal.
