DLF shares in high demand; here's what's driving the stock

DLF shares were in high demand on Wednesday, a day after the real estate developer said it clocked sales of Rs 1,500 crore for its initial offering in New Delhi-based luxury residential project ONE Midtown. JPMorgan retained its 'overweight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 445.

The DLF stock rose as much as 4.3 percent to Rs 426.7 on BSE, coming within about five percent of a 52-week high touched in October 2021. At 1:00 pm, DLF shares were left with a gain of 1.9 percent at Rs 417.

In a regulatory filing after market hours on Tuesday, DLF said it clocked sales of approximately Rs 1,500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly-launched luxury residential project ONE Midtown.

“Given the challenging times, the entire world is going through, we are deeply appreciative and grateful of the fact that this launch sparked such a gratifying response from home buyers. The numbers are impressive and speak volumes of the inherent value of this project. ONE Midtown will be an inimitable addition to the New Delhi skyline," said Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF Home Developers.

"With its unrivalled location, striking facade, impeccably designed residences, and a host of lifestyle amenities, it will be undoubtedly one of the most coveted new developments in the heart of New Delhi. We expect ONE Midtown to set the benchmark for a new way of living in the capital city,” he added.

ONE Midtown is the latest residential project in DLF Midtown, one of the largest integrated real estate developments in the capital, according to the realty company. The project is close to Connaught Place, Karol Bagh and New Delhi Railway Station, it added.

JPMorgan said 2022 could see "twin engines firing" for the company, which may beat its full-year pre-sales guidance of Rs 4,000 crore.

DLF may deliver Rs 5,000 crore in pre-sales - its highest since FY12 - with a limited impact on its earnings in the near term, the brokerage added.