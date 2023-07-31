DLF's promoter group to sell Rs 1086.2 crore-worth shares on Tuesday

Axis Capital, a leading investment banking firm, has been appointed as the broker for the transaction.

Real estate major DLF Limited is set to witness a significant block deal tomorrow, with shares worth Rs 1086.2 crore on the line, according to sources on Monday (July 31).

The promoter or promoter group is said to be the seller, who is planning to sell the shares at approximately 3 percent lower than the current market price (CMP).

Axis Capital, a leading investment banking firm, has been appointed as the broker for the transaction. DLF Limited, headquartered in Gurugram, is known for its extensive portfolio of residential, commercial, and retail properties across India.

The shares of the real estate company ended 0.3 percent higher on Monday. The stock was up for the fourth session in a row.