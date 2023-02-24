DLF exercises option to prepay NCDs worth Rs 500 crore one year ahead of maturity

The company will redeem the outstanding principal amount along with the accrued annual interest on March 24, 2023.

Real estate major DLF shares ended higher on Friday after the company announced that it would prepay the non-convertible debentures worth Rs 500 crore next month, one year ahead of their maturity.

DLF in a filing informed the bourses that the NCDs are maturing in March 2024 but the company has decided to prepay the debt one year ahead of the schedule on the annual interest reset date of March 25, 2023.

The realty major had allotted 5,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, rupee-denominated NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each to raise Rs 500 crore in March 2021.

The coupon rate of the NCDs with a tenure of three years was 8.25 percent.

DLF reported a 35 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 515 crore for the December quarter propped up by a reduction in finance cost amid higher profit from joint ventures.

Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,560 crore during the quarter. Gross margins improved to 59 percent supported by a higher contribution of the Gurugram luxury project Camellias.

Meanwhile, brokerage ICICI Securities has upgraded the price target on DLF shares to Rs 458 from the earlier Rs 450 as it expects the company’s Gurugram project to boost topline in the next fiscal.

ICICI Securities also raised the revenue estimates for the current and next financial year by 17 percent.

DLF this month launched a luxury project ‘The Arbour’ at Sector 63 in Gurugram. The project, with 4.4 million square feet (MSF) saleable area, has a potential sales value of Rs 8,000-9,000 crore. The company has also projected a 3.1 MSF of launches in the fourth quarter.

According to channel checks, there is significant buyer interest in the project and DLF may sell the entire inventory, according to ICICI Securities.

Bookings worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore are expected in the final quarter of the current financial year, while the remaining Rs 5,000 - Rs 6,000 crore are expected next year.

Shares of DLF ended 1.1 percent higher at Rs 346.80.