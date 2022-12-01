DLF, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
DLF is a buy for a target of Rs 415 with a stop loss at Rs 395
Hindalco Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 465 with a stop loss at Rs 444 and
Jindal Steel and Power is a buy for a target of Rs 550with a stop loss at Rs 527
Colgate-Palmolive is a buy for a target of Rs 1,665 with a stop loss at Rs 1,615
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Cummins India with a stop loss under Rs 1,376
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss under Rs 731
Cholamandalam Finance is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 722
Buy DLF with a stop loss under Rs 390
