DLF, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

DLF is a buy for a target of Rs 415 with a stop loss at Rs 395

Hindalco Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 465 with a stop loss at Rs 444 and

Jindal Steel and Power is a buy for a target of Rs 550with a stop loss at Rs 527

Colgate-Palmolive is a buy for a target of Rs 1,665 with a stop loss at Rs 1,615

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss under Rs 1,376

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss under Rs 731

Cholamandalam Finance is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 722

Buy DLF with a stop loss under Rs 390