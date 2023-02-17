DLF, HUL, Sun Pharma and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Friday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy DLF for a target of Rs 385 with a stop loss at Rs 364
Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) for a target of Rs 3,860 with a stop loss at Rs 3,660
Sell ICICI Pru for a target of Rs 412 with a stop loss at Rs 435
Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,485 with a stop loss at Rs 2,545
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Buy Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 4,500-4,600 with a stop loss at Rs 4,200
Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 970-975 with a stop loss at Rs 1,005
