DLF Cyber City Developers buys 26.43% stake in Suncloud Solar for Rs 8.41 crore

Shares of DLF Ltd at Rs 425.05, up by Rs 3.15, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.
Realty major DLF's arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), which holds the bulk of its office and rental assets, said it has acquired a 26.43 percent stake in Suncloud Solar Private Ltd for Rs 8.41 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
DCCDL, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries DLF Info City Chennai Ltd, has agreed to acquire around 26.43 percent shares of Suncloud Solar Pvt Ltd by way of cash consideration of Rs 8.41 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Suncloud Solar is a special purpose vehicle of Cleantech Solar India OA 2 Pte. Ltd. It has been incorporated to undertake the construction, operation and maintenance of the captive generating plant and to supply, on captive basis, power generated from the captive generating plant to DLF Info City Chennai under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
Also Read: Exclusive | Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola will never be a 9-5 company despite a slew of top-level exits
Suncloud Solar Private Ltd is engaged in the business of providing solar power solutions comprising of consulting, design, engineering, fabrication, installation, commissioning and monitoring of distributed rooftop solar power plants primarily for captive consumption of commercial and industrial customers in India.
To qualify as captive user in terms of the Electricity Act, 2003 and the allied rules, DCCDL is required to subscribe to equity shares comprising at least 26 percent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Suncloud Solar.
DLF has two verticals — development business which is housing and rental business where it builds commercial projects (office and malls) and then provides them on lease to corporates and retailers. So far, the company has developed more than 153 real estate projects and an area in excess of 330 million square feet.
Rent-yielding commercial assets are largely held by DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd, which is a joint venture between DLF and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. DLF holds nearly 67 percent stake in the joint venture.
DLF Group has 215 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!