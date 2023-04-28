English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeDLF Cyber City Developers buys 26.43% stake in Suncloud Solar for Rs 8.41 crore News

DLF Cyber City Developers buys 26.43% stake in Suncloud Solar for Rs 8.41 crore

DLF Cyber City Developers buys 26.43% stake in Suncloud Solar for Rs 8.41 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 28, 2023 5:26:52 PM IST (Published)

Shares of DLF Ltd at Rs 425.05, up by Rs 3.15, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

Realty major DLF's arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), which holds the bulk of its office and rental assets, said it has acquired a 26.43 percent stake in Suncloud Solar Private Ltd for Rs 8.41 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


DCCDL, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries DLF Info City Chennai Ltd, has agreed to acquire around 26.43 percent shares of Suncloud Solar Pvt Ltd by way of cash consideration of Rs 8.41 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Suncloud Solar is a special purpose vehicle of Cleantech Solar India OA 2 Pte. Ltd. It has been incorporated to undertake the construction, operation and maintenance of the captive generating plant and to supply, on captive basis, power generated from the captive generating plant to DLF Info City Chennai under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X