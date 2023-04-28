DLF Cyber City Developers buys 26.43% stake in Suncloud Solar for Rs 8.41 crore

Shares of DLF Ltd at Rs 425.05, up by Rs 3.15, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

Realty major DLF's arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), which holds the bulk of its office and rental assets, said it has acquired a 26.43 percent stake in Suncloud Solar Private Ltd for Rs 8.41 crore.

DCCDL, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries DLF Info City Chennai Ltd, has agreed to acquire around 26.43 percent shares of Suncloud Solar Pvt Ltd by way of cash consideration of Rs 8.41 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Suncloud Solar is a special purpose vehicle of Cleantech Solar India OA 2 Pte. Ltd. It has been incorporated to undertake the construction, operation and maintenance of the captive generating plant and to supply, on captive basis, power generated from the captive generating plant to DLF Info City Chennai under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).