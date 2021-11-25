Dixon Technologies surges in trade, here’s why

Dixon Technologies is surging in trade today (November 25) after the company joined hands with Acer India for a tech deal.

Acer India and Co joined hands to manufacture laptops under the "Make In India" initiative. The manufacturing will happen at the company’s Noida facility, which has the production capacity to produce up to 5,00,000 laptops annually.

Further, this move will give a strong drive to India's manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the production-incentive linked (PLI) scheme announced by the Government of India.

This will boost and help grow the electronic manufacturing ecosystem in India and Acer India says this will help the company to serve domestic and global market demands from India.

Dixon is one of the beneficiaries of the PLI scheme under IT hardware and white goods.

Dixon is on the track to achieve its FY22 topline guidance of Rs 11,000 crore on the back of a strong order book.

The stock is up 90 percent so far this year and now it is trading at more than 70 times one year forward versus a 3-year average of nearly 30 times.

