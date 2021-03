Shares of Dixon Technologies rallied 14 percent to hit a new high following on Thursday after the stock turned ex-stock split in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. from Rs 10 to Rs 2.

The company has fixed March 19 as the record date for a stock split. The split was approved in a board meeting held on February 2. As per the company, the rationale behind the split is to encourage wider participation of small investors and to enhance the liquidity of the equity shares in the stock market.

The stock rose as much as 14.2 percent in intra-day deals to its new high of Rs 4,588 per share on the BSE. Since February 2, the stock has surged over 50 percent as against just a 3.3 percent rise in BSE Sensex.

"The Board of Dixon Technologies (India) at its meeting held on 02 February 2021 has approved stock split of existing I (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each full y paid up, subject to shareholders' approval," it said in a BSE filing.

A stock split is a decision by a company's board of directors to increase the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to current shareholders. Basically, companies choose to split their shares so they can lower the trading price of their stock to a range deemed comfortable by most investors and increase the liquidity of the shares.