Dixon Technologies gains in four out of last five sessions - Recovers 15% from 52-week low

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading higher by 1.5 percent in Wednesday's session, adding to Tuesday's 4 percent surge.

The stock has gained in four out of the last five trading sessions, during which it has risen close to 11 percent, comfortably outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

For Tuesday's trading session, the stock gained on heavy volumes, with 7.08 lakh shares traded, compared to the 10-day average of 3.34 lakh. Out of the total shares traded, 1.96 lakh shares were marked for delivery, also higher than the 10-day average of 1.08 lakh.

Dixon's shares also saw a 3 percent drop in Open Interest on Tuesday, indicating a short covering move.

Shares of Dixon Tech declined the most since its listing in 2017 on January 27, after the management cut its full year revenue guidance for the current financial year to Rs 12,700 crore from Rs 15,000 crore earlier.

Gupta further warned that although the company expects to double the mobile division revenue in financial year 2024, there is a likelihood that the revenue guidance of Rs 19,000 crore can also be lowered.

The stock made a 52-week low of Rs 2,553 on January 30, from which it has recovered nearly 15 percent. On the valuation front, the stock is trading at 31 times financial year 2025 Earnings per Share (EPS) compared to its peak valuation of nearly 50 times.

"I don't think the fundamentals beyond a point have changed for this company," Deven Choksey of KRChoksey told CNBC-TV18. "Yes, technicals are favouring the stock which is why we have seen some delivery based buying but not very sure about how the fundamentals have changed overnight - they have not."

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 2,940.65.