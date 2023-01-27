Dixon Technologies shares drop most since listing after revenue guidance cut

Buy / Sell Dixon Technolog share TRADE Shares of Dixon Technologies slumped to a 52-week low on Friday and are locked in a lower circuit of 20 percent. This also marks the stock's biggest fall in a single day since its listing in 2017.

The drop comes after the management cut its full year revenue guidance for the current financial year to Rs 12,700 crore from Rs 15,000 crore earlier.

For the December quarter, the company reported a drop of 22 percent in revenue to Rs 2,405 crore, which was well below Jefferies' estimate of Rs 3,466 crore. Operating profit, though up 8 percent from last year, was well below the estimate of Rs 144 crore.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Dixon Technologies CFO Saurabh Gupta said that the guidance has been lowered primarily due to the slowdown in the mobile business, as the export market has slowed.

On a sequential basis, mobile business revenue has contracted to Rs 900 crore from Rs 1,600 crore during the September quarter. A similar decline has also been seen in the LED TV driven consumer electronics segment, where revenue has dropped to Rs 860 crore from Rs 1,500 crore in the September quarter.

Global smartphone shipments have declined 18.3 percent in the December quarter to just over 300 million units. The drop is the biggest ever in a single quarter and took the overall decline for the year to 11.3 percent. Never before have shipments in a holiday quarter been lower than the previous quarter, according to the International Data Corporation.

Gupta further warned that although the company expects to double the mobile division revenue in financial year 2024, there is a likelihood that the revenue guidance of Rs 19,000 crore can also be lowered.

The CFO expects significant improvement in the lighting business on a sequential basis for the March quarter. For the current financial year, Gupta expects margin to remain at 4 percent and stay between 4-4.2 percent for the next year.

Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to neutral and also sharply cut its price target to Rs 3,300 from Rs 4,500 earlier. Weak consumer demand, lower prices of pass-through input contributed to the quarterly revenue miss.

However, Jefferies has still maintained its bullish stance on the stock but cut its price target to Rs 4,840 from Rs 5,100 earlier. The brokerage has also cut Dixon's Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates by 11-13 percent between financial year 2024-2026. It highlights a market share loss for key customers, supply chain issues and constraints to pass on rising costs as the key risks for the stock.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading 19 percent lower at Rs 2,708.65. The stock made a 52-week low of Rs 2,676.1 in Friday's trading session.