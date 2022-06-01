Brokerage Credit Suisse upgraded Dixon to 'outperform' from 'neutral', with a target price of Rs 4,800, citing the company's strong alignment with the government's Make in India drive particularly in electronics.

Dixon Tech shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Wednesday as investors continued to cheer on the company's mobile and electronic manufacturing services business, which boosted its profitability in the January-March period.

The company's revenue from the mobile and EMS unit has increased more than threefold sequentially in the January-March period, and that from consumer electronics come down to 34 percent from 56 percent.

Earlier this week, Dixon Tech reported a 36 percent sequential increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 63 crore. The net profit was boosted by its mobile and EMS business, which contributes 44 percent to its revenue respectively.

The total revenue, however, declined 3.9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 2,953 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's EBITDA margin improved by 70 basis points on quarter to four percent.

Unit Revenue contribution (%) Jan-Mar 2022 Oct-Dec 2021 Consumer electronics 34 56 Lighting products 10 18 Home appliances 8 7 Mobile and EMS 44 14 Security systems 4 5

On a post-earnings conference call, Dixon Tech's management said its 4G and 5G phone order book with Samsung is increasing.

Dixon, a manufacturing partner for Samsung, aims to ramp up its production for the South Korean company from around one million to 1.3-1.4 million devices a month.

Samsung's move to exit its lower-end phone business in India will be a net positive for Dixon Tech, the Indian company's MD, Atul Lall, told CNBC-TV18.

production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which requires a company to manufacture phones at a minimum factory value of Rs 15,000 in order to avail of its benefits. Samsung is looking to exit the high-volume feature phone market in India, to align itself with the government's

"It is a very calibrated approach wherein they are exiting 2G. What we have been informed is that this is going to happen by December or March of this fiscal year. We have already graduated up on to 4G, 5G and tablets... There is a net gain as far as the volumes are concerned," he said.

Dixon is also a manufacturing partner for Xiaomi LED TVs. Lall said that its operations will not be impacted by the Enforcement Directorate's move on Xiaomi.

Last month, the High Court ordered a stay on the ED’s order freezing Rs 5,551 crore in the accounts of Xiaomi in India. The Chinese company is facing the probe in India over royalty payments.

"We have deeply engaged with their leader leadership teams both abroad and within India and they have repeatedly given us assurances that their commitment to India and commitment to the sector of LED televisions in which there are large customers is absolutely there and there is no impact on our business. The payments are coming normally," he said.

