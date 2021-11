Diwali 2021 | 10 things to know before Muhurat trading

Crude oil prices rose Thursday, lifted by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will stick to slow output increases despite calls from the US.

Both oil benchmarks gained nearly two percent, with US futures at $82.03 per barrel and Brent crude at $83.43 per barrel.