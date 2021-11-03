0

Diwali stock picks: Ready for Muhurat trading? Analysts recommend over 60 scrips for Samvat 2078

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Samvat 2078: As investors gear up for the special, one-hour 'Muhurat' trading session on November 4, here are analysts' top stock picks to make the most of the incoming year.

It has been a good year for Dalal Street. As investors gear up for the special, one-hour 'Muhurat' trading session this Diwali on November 4, brokerages have shared their top recommendations to make most of Samvat 2078 - the year that begins on the day of Diwali.
From Diwali 2020 to Diwali 2021, the 30-strong Sensex index has given a return of close to 40 percent, breaking a chain of records along the way in a liquidity-driven run.
Analysts say optimism on the long-term prospects of the economy has propelled the headline indices journey to new heights, however near-term challenges in the form of high valuations, supply constraints and high input costs remain.
Here are analysts' top stock picks for Diwali 2021:
HDFC Securities
The brokerage has recommended accumulating six technical picks from a one-year perspective:
StockRecommendation priceBuying rangeAverage levelTarget 1Target 2Stop loss
Bharat Petroleum419.4415-425370490540345
Federal Bank97.6597-998911512282.6
GRSE219.25219-221200258285185
Heritage Foods523.15515-535470605670430
Manappuram Finance207.8207-212180247268170
UPL740.2740-749670851910629
StockReturn (%)
Target 1Target 2
Bharat Petroleum1729
Federal Bank1825
GRSE1830
Heritage Foods1628
Manappuram Finance1929
UPL1523
Geojit Financial Services
The brokerage recommends 12 stocks this Diwali, spanning spaces such as chemicals, pharmaceutical, banking, FMCG, gas and media. It has recommended a Diwali portfolio estimated at Rs 46,346:
SectorMixStockNo. of sharesApproximate value (in rupees)
Chemicals9%Aarti Industries44,000
Pharma11%Divi's Laboratories14,997
Banking7%HDFC Bank23,314
Life insurance7%HDFC Life Insurance Company53,416
FMCG5%Hindustan Unilever12,456
Gas10%Indraprastha Gas104,687
Online diversified13%Info Edge15,947
Information11%Infosys35,123
Technology13%Tata Elxsi15,800
Auto ancillary3%Minda21,565
Online food7%Zomato253,315
Media4%PVR11,727
Motilal Oswal
The brokerage has handpicked five technical and derivatives calls for the next 2-3 months, with an upside potential of 19-3 percent:
StockBuying rangeStop lossTargetUpside potential (%)
SBI503-49045060019
L&T1,792-1,7601,6002,20023
Trent1,050-1,0309501,25019
Bata2,022-1,9801,8002,45021
Tech Mahindra1,517-1,4801,3501,85022
Derivatives data observation
  • SBI: The rollover has been intact at 93 percent for the past two months, indicating that longs are upright with a more than 10 percent price increase in the October series. One can look for a bull call spread opportunity by buying the Rs 510 call and selling the Rs 540 call of the November series at a net premium cost of around 10 points.
  • L&T: The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of Rs 1,900, and the highest call writers unwinding at this level are making a comfortable upside. Short covering seen in the October series will drive the stock to higher levels. One can initiate a bull call spread by buying the Rs 1,820 call and selling the Rs 2,000 call of the November series at a net premium cost of around 40 points.
  • Trent: A new entrant in the F&O segment, Trent has seen the open interest increase by more than 36 percent, suggesting increasing long positions.
  • Bata: Short covering is seen with an increase in price by almost 18 percent in the October series. An increase in implied volatility suggests bulls are in action.
  • Tech Mahindra: The decline in open interest by almost nine percent with an increase in price suggests short covering. The rollover of 97 percent in the previous series suggests a positive sentiment and strong hands on the counter.
    • Yes Securities
    The brokerage has recommended 12 stocks with an upside potential of 32-55 percent from a 12-month perspective:
    StockRecommended PriceTarget priceUpside Potential (%)
    Prince Pipes7041,09155
    Greenpanel Industries31947047
    Apollo Pipes1,6682,25035
    Acrysil70099542
    Dalmia Bharat1,8862,64040
    IndiaMart7,32410,20039
    PNC Infra33146039
    Polycab2,3383,30041
    ICICI Bank8421,11232
    Gland Pharma3,7264,92532
    SBI Cards1,1301,62544
    Crisil2,8874,46054
    IDBI Capital 
    The brokerage has recommended 11 stocks with an upside potential of 28-52 percent:
    StockTargetUpside potential (%)
    Max Healthcare Institute47543
    Valiant Organics2,17052
    CCL Products51043
    Surya Roshni95040
    Route Mobile2,46028
    DLF58045
    SBI Cards1,46029
    Federal Bank13532
    Sona Comstar90550
    Maruti Suzuki10,10039
    HDFC Life98043
    Samco Research
    Samco has suggested investing in 10 stocks as part of its "Diwali rocket portfolio", which it believes has a potential upside of 15 percent.
    These stocks are Metropolis, Asian Paints, ICICI Lombard, CAMS, Dabur, Rossari Biotech, HDFC Bank, Affle India, Relaxo Footwear and LIC Housing Finance.
    CapitalVia 
    The brokerage recommends nine stocks this Diwali:
    StockEntry priceBuy on dipTargetStop loss
    KPR Mill460420540390
    Manappuram200180250155
    J&K Bank40306022
    Kotak Mahindra Bank2,2002,0602,4701,980
    DMart4,7004,2005,9504,000
    KEC International550515660480
    Mindtree4,4824,2135,3784,033
    ONGC162152193145
    Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals684643816616
     
    (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
    First Published:  IST
