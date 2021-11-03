Diwali stock picks: Ready for Muhurat trading? Analysts recommend over 60 scrips for Samvat 2078

It has been a good year for Dalal Street. As investors gear up for the special, one-hour 'Muhurat' trading session this Diwali on November 4, brokerages have shared their top recommendations to make most of Samvat 2078 - the year that begins on the day of Diwali.

From Diwali 2020 to Diwali 2021, the 30-strong Sensex index has given a return of close to 40 percent, breaking a chain of records along the way in a liquidity-driven run.

Analysts say optimism on the long-term prospects of the economy has propelled the headline indices journey to new heights, however near-term challenges in the form of high valuations, supply constraints and high input costs remain.

Here are analysts' top stock picks for Diwali 2021:

HDFC Securities

The brokerage has recommended accumulating six technical picks from a one-year perspective:

Stock Recommendation price Buying range Average level Target 1 Target 2 Stop loss Bharat Petroleum 419.4 415-425 370 490 540 345 Federal Bank 97.65 97-99 89 115 122 82.6 GRSE 219.25 219-221 200 258 285 185 Heritage Foods 523.15 515-535 470 605 670 430 Manappuram Finance 207.8 207-212 180 247 268 170 UPL 740.2 740-749 670 851 910 629

Stock Return (%) Target 1 Target 2 Bharat Petroleum 17 29 Federal Bank 18 25 GRSE 18 30 Heritage Foods 16 28 Manappuram Finance 19 29 UPL 15 23

Geojit Financial Services

The brokerage recommends 12 stocks this Diwali, spanning spaces such as chemicals, pharmaceutical, banking, FMCG, gas and media. It has recommended a Diwali portfolio estimated at Rs 46,346:

Sector Mix Stock No. of shares Approximate value (in rupees) Chemicals 9% Aarti Industries 4 4,000 Pharma 11% Divi's Laboratories 1 4,997 Banking 7% HDFC Bank 2 3,314 Life insurance 7% HDFC Life Insurance Company 5 3,416 FMCG 5% Hindustan Unilever 1 2,456 Gas 10% Indraprastha Gas 10 4,687 Online diversified 13% Info Edge 1 5,947 Information 11% Infosys 3 5,123 Technology 13% Tata Elxsi 1 5,800 Auto ancillary 3% Minda 2 1,565 Online food 7% Zomato 25 3,315 Media 4% PVR 1 1,727

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage has handpicked five technical and derivatives calls for the next 2-3 months, with an upside potential of 19-3 percent:

Stock Buying range Stop loss Target Upside potential (%) SBI 503-490 450 600 19 L&T 1,792-1,760 1,600 2,200 23 Trent 1,050-1,030 950 1,250 19 Bata 2,022-1,980 1,800 2,450 21 Tech Mahindra 1,517-1,480 1,350 1,850 22

Derivatives data observation

SBI: The rollover has been intact at 93 percent for the past two months, indicating that longs are upright with a more than 10 percent price increase in the October series. One can look for a bull call spread opportunity by buying the Rs 510 call and selling the Rs 540 call of the November series at a net premium cost of around 10 points.

L&T: The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of Rs 1,900, and the highest call writers unwinding at this level are making a comfortable upside. Short covering seen in the October series will drive the stock to higher levels. One can initiate a bull call spread by buying the Rs 1,820 call and selling the Rs 2,000 call of the November series at a net premium cost of around 40 points.

Trent: A new entrant in the F&O segment, Trent has seen the open interest increase by more than 36 percent, suggesting increasing long positions.

Bata: Short covering is seen with an increase in price by almost 18 percent in the October series. An increase in implied volatility suggests bulls are in action.

Tech Mahindra: The decline in open interest by almost nine percent with an increase in price suggests short covering. The rollover of 97 percent in the previous series suggests a positive sentiment and strong hands on the counter.

Yes Securities

The brokerage has recommended 12 stocks with an upside potential of 32-55 percent from a 12-month perspective:

Stock Recommended Price Target price Upside Potential (%) Prince Pipes 704 1,091 55 Greenpanel Industries 319 470 47 Apollo Pipes 1,668 2,250 35 Acrysil 700 995 42 Dalmia Bharat 1,886 2,640 40 IndiaMart 7,324 10,200 39 PNC Infra 331 460 39 Polycab 2,338 3,300 41 ICICI Bank 842 1,112 32 Gland Pharma 3,726 4,925 32 SBI Cards 1,130 1,625 44 Crisil 2,887 4,460 54

IDBI Capital

The brokerage has recommended 11 stocks with an upside potential of 28-52 percent:

Stock Target Upside potential (%) Max Healthcare Institute 475 43 Valiant Organics 2,170 52 CCL Products 510 43 Surya Roshni 950 40 Route Mobile 2,460 28 DLF 580 45 SBI Cards 1,460 29 Federal Bank 135 32 Sona Comstar 905 50 Maruti Suzuki 10,100 39 HDFC Life 980 43

Samco Research

Samco has suggested investing in 10 stocks as part of its "Diwali rocket portfolio", which it believes has a potential upside of 15 percent.

These stocks are Metropolis, Asian Paints, ICICI Lombard, CAMS, Dabur, Rossari Biotech, HDFC Bank, Affle India, Relaxo Footwear and LIC Housing Finance.

CapitalVia

The brokerage recommends nine stocks this Diwali: