  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Diwali 2020: Is it true that Gujaratis buy stocks while Marwaris sell stocks in Muhurat trading?

Updated : November 09, 2020 04:00 PM IST

The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), as every year, will conduct a one-hour Diwali Muhurat trading on Saturday, November 14.
Diwali marks the beginning of the Hindu new accounting year called Samvat. Trading in stocks and commodities is believed to be auspicious on this day.
Diwali 2020: Is it true that Gujaratis buy stocks while Marwaris sell stocks in Muhurat trading?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Biocon Biologics gets Rs 1,125 crore capital infusion from Goldman Sachs

Biocon Biologics gets Rs 1,125 crore capital infusion from Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement