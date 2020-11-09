Market Diwali 2020: Is it true that Gujaratis buy stocks while Marwaris sell stocks in Muhurat trading? Updated : November 09, 2020 04:00 PM IST The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), as every year, will conduct a one-hour Diwali Muhurat trading on Saturday, November 14. Diwali marks the beginning of the Hindu new accounting year called Samvat. Trading in stocks and commodities is believed to be auspicious on this day. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.