Diwali 2020: Is it true that Gujaratis buy stocks while Marwaris sell stocks in Muhurat trading?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (now BSE Ltd) has undergone a transformational change over the last three decades, thanks to advancements like electronic trading, dematerialisation, and also other changes like corporatisation, daily settlement of trades. And despite these tides of modernization sweeping away much of the old order, at least one tradition has managed to survive: the six-decade-old Muhurat trading.

Diwali marks the beginning of the Hindu new accounting year called Samvat. Trading in stocks and commodities is believed to be auspicious on this day.

The local stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange or the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), as every year, will conduct a one-hour Diwali Muhurat trading on Saturday, November 14.

Both BSE and NSE will permit trading for an hour, starting 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. A block deal session will precede this main session and the pre-open session between 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm said the exchanges.

This one-hour live trading session is conducted every Diwali. Asia's oldest exchange BSE has been holding Muhurat sessions since 1957, while NSE has been doing it since 1992.

The broking community performs “Chopda Pujan” (Chopda means books of accounts, marking the beginning of the new accounting year) with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity in Diwali. Traders purchase and sell stocks during the ‘Muhurat trading’ hours as they believe the trades done during this session will bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead.

There are certain beliefs that have come to be associated with Muhurat trading. Chief among them is that the Gujarati community buy stocks in this trading hour while Marwari people tend to sell stocks.

It is said that Marwari people believe that 'Laxmi' or money should enter your house on this auspicious day so they sell stocks, while Gujarati people buy shares hoping to reap rich rewards in the future.

However, this old belief does not hold true in today’s time.

Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum Chairman Uttam Bagri said that this was an age-old saying but this is not what happens now.

“This was a belief 20-25 years ago, but this is not true today. People do some symbolic trades on Muhurat day because it is considered auspicious,” Bagri said.

This time the Muhurat trading at BSE may look different from those of previous years as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the gathering of people.