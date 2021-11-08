Divi's Labs shares crash 10%; here's why Jefferies downgraded rating

Despite reporting higher-than-expected quarterly numbers, shares of Divi's Laboratories crashed as much as 10 percent on Monday as dull commentary by brokerages weighed on the stock.

At 10:03 am, the stock was trading 8.3 percent lower at Rs 4,774. Year to Date, the stock has gained 24 percent, underperforming the Nifty50's 28 percent rise during the same period.

For the quarter ended September, the company reported a 17 percent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 606.46 crore which was higher than the estimated Rs 582.3 crore.

The company's revenue came in at Rs 1,987.51 crore in the reporting quarter as compared to the expected revenue of Rs 1,983.2 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, Divi's Laboratories had posted a revenue of Rs 1,749.3 crore.

Jefferies has downgraded its rating on shares of Divi's Laboratories to 'hold' following the Q2 revenue and EBITDA miss as compared to its estimates.

Pfizer's COVID oral drug candidate Paxlovid shows the efficacy of 89 percent, which could pose a threat to Divi's Laboratories' Molnupiravir prospects.

Jefferies said the stock is trading at an expensive valuation and does not see a major upside. Further, rising input costs are likely to restrain the company's margin profile, the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has cut its FY22 and FY23 earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 5 percent and 2 percent respectively to reflect some slowdown in offtake related to the Generics segment and higher operational costs.

Even Goldman Sachs has trimmed its EPS estimate by 2-4 percent for FY22-24 to bake in slower generic API offtake.