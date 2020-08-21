Market Divi's Labs, SBI Life jump on inclusion in Nifty50 index; should you buy? Updated : August 21, 2020 01:03 PM IST The stock of Divi's Laboratories rose as much as 4.5 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 3,333.60. SBI Life Insurance rose 4.2 percent to Rs 889 per share in intra-day deals. On the other hand, Zee fell nearly 5 percent to day's low of Rs 189.85 while Bharti Infratel lost 1 percent to trade at Rs 197.50. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply