Divi's Labs, SBI Life jump on inclusion in Nifty50 index; should you buy?

Updated : August 21, 2020 01:03 PM IST

The stock of Divi's Laboratories rose as much as 4.5 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 3,333.60.
SBI Life Insurance rose 4.2 percent to Rs 889 per share in intra-day deals.
On the other hand, Zee fell nearly 5 percent to day's low of Rs 189.85 while Bharti Infratel lost 1 percent to trade at Rs 197.50.
