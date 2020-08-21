Divi's Labs, SBI Life jump on inclusion in Nifty50 index; should you buy?

Shares of Divi's Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance rallied on Friday after the NSE announced that both stocks will enter the benchmark index Nifty50 from September 25, 2020. These stocks will replace ZEE Entertainment Enterprises and Bharti Infratel from the benchmark index.

The stock price of Divi's Laboratories rose as much as 4.5 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 3,333.60, while SBI Life Insurance rose 4.2 percent to Rs 889 per share in intra-day deals.

On the other hand, Zee fell nearly 5 percent to day's low of Rs 189.85 while Bharti Infratel lost 1 percent to trade at Rs 197.50.

Besides SBI Life Insurance Company and Divi's Laboratories, NHPC, Page Industries and Shriram Transport Finance Company will be excluded from Nifty Next 50.

In their places, Adani Green Energy, Alkem Laboratories, Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Tata Consumer Products will be added in the index.

Changes have been made in several indices, including Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 50 and host of sectoral indices like energy, MNC commodities and services sector.

Also, NSE Indices has revised the eligibility criteria for inclusion in Nifty 500, Nifty 100 and Nifty Midcap 150 indices.

So should you buy these stocks ahead of inclusion in Nifty?

For Q1, Divi's Labs posted a strong sales on volume and minimal impact due to COVID-19. The consolidated net profit surged 81 percent to Rs 492 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 272.44 crore in the year-ago period.

HSBC report raised its target price on the stock to Rs 2,755 from Rs 2,135 per share earlier while retaining a 'hold' rating on the stock. It said, "recent rally may leave limited upside from the current price. Raised FY21-23 EPS by over 14 percent to account for an improved business outlook."

Meanwhile, Emkay Global Financials Services said, "We believe that the API sector is in strong structural tailwinds as most global companies look to cut their dependence on China and Divi's is best positioned to benefit from this, given its strong execution, client relationships, low-cost India centric manufacturing base, astute product selection and fungibility of manufacturing facilities."