Divi's Labs, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto and Zomato: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Brokerage calls today: While Jefferies maintained 'underperform' on Divi's Labs, Credit Suisse raised earnings for all OEMs. Here are the top brokerage calls for this morning:

Jefferies on Divi's Labs
| Brokerage reduced the pharma company's FY23/24 EPS estimates by 6/9 percent and cut the target price by 10 percent. It noted that the fourth-quarter numbers were flat.
Goldman Sachs on Divi's Labs | The brokerage firm maintained 'buy' with a target of 4,850 for the pharmaceutical company. However, it cut the FY 23/24e EPS estimates by 3-8 percent.
Motilal Oswal on Divi's Labs | The domestic brokerage maintained a 'buy' with a target of 4,480 as it noted that the pharma company delivered a better-than-expected FY22 Q4.
Credit Suisse on auto | It upgraded Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Auto to 'buy' from 'outperform' with a raised target price of Rs 178 per share and Rs 4,493 apiece respectively.
Morgan Stanley on Zomato | The brokerage firm maintained 'overweight' for the food delivery firm with a target of 135. It noted that the company is moving in the right direction, but needs consistent execution to meet the high expectations.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
