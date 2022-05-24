Jefferies on Divi's Labs

| Brokerage reduced the pharma company's FY23/24 EPS estimates by 6/9 percent and cut the target price by 10 percent. It noted that the fourth-quarter numbers were flat.

Goldman Sachs on Divi's Labs | The brokerage firm maintained 'buy' with a target of 4,850 for the pharmaceutical company. However, it cut the FY 23/24e EPS estimates by 3-8 percent.

Motilal Oswal on Divi's Labs | The domestic brokerage maintained a 'buy' with a target of 4,480 as it noted that the pharma company delivered a better-than-expected FY22 Q4.

Credit Suisse on auto | It upgraded Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Auto to 'buy' from 'outperform' with a raised target price of Rs 178 per share and Rs 4,493 apiece respectively.

Morgan Stanley on Zomato | The brokerage firm maintained 'overweight' for the food delivery firm with a target of 135. It noted that the company is moving in the right direction, but needs consistent execution to meet the high expectations.