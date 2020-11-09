  • SENSEX
Divi’s Laboratories shares hit record high after Q2 profit rises 45%

Updated : November 09, 2020 11:09 AM IST

Global brokerage house Jefferies upgraded the stock to 'Buy' and raised the target price to Rs 3,772 per share from Rs 3,159 earlier.
Macquarie is of the view that the company’s new capex of Rs 400 crore and the resolution of Kakinada logjam will strengthen the growth outlook.
