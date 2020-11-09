Market Divi’s Laboratories shares hit record high after Q2 profit rises 45% Updated : November 09, 2020 11:09 AM IST Global brokerage house Jefferies upgraded the stock to 'Buy' and raised the target price to Rs 3,772 per share from Rs 3,159 earlier. Macquarie is of the view that the company’s new capex of Rs 400 crore and the resolution of Kakinada logjam will strengthen the growth outlook. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.