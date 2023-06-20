This analyst sees nearly 27% downside on Divi's Laboratories over concerns on its custom synthesis segment

Kotak Securities said that the stock of Divi's Laboratories stays expensive at 41 times of financial year 2025 price-earnings ratio.

Kotak Securities expects a potential downside of 27 percent on drugmaker Divi's Laboratories Ltd. as concerns over its Custom Synthesis (CSM) segment persist. It has reiterated its sell rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,600.

The brokerage said that Divi's CSM segment remains a black box, as unlike its global peers in this segment, there is absence of guidance, lack of disclosures on order books as well as active projects, exact delivery model and customer count.