CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsThis analyst sees nearly 27% downside on Divi's Laboratories over concerns on its custom synthesis segment

This analyst sees nearly 27% downside on Divi's Laboratories over concerns on its custom synthesis segment

This analyst sees nearly 27% downside on Divi's Laboratories over concerns on its custom synthesis segment
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 4:00:03 PM IST (Published)

Kotak Securities said that the stock of Divi's Laboratories stays expensive at 41 times of financial year 2025 price-earnings ratio.

Kotak Securities expects a potential downside of 27 percent on drugmaker Divi's Laboratories Ltd. as concerns over its Custom Synthesis (CSM) segment persist. It has reiterated its sell rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,600.

Live Tv

Loading...

The brokerage said that Divi's CSM segment remains a black box, as unlike its global peers in this segment, there is absence of guidance, lack of disclosures on order books as well as active projects, exact delivery model and customer count.


However, Dalal Street continues to lean on its optimism on the Hyderabad-based pharma company's new deal wins and ongoing capex, Kotak wrote in its note.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X