CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsDivi's Laboratories gets second bearish call in two days BoFA Securities now sees 11% downside

Divi's Laboratories gets second bearish call in two days - BoFA Securities now sees 11% downside

Divi's Laboratories gets second bearish call in two days - BoFA Securities now sees 11% downside
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 10:28:35 AM IST (Published)

This is the second bearish call received by Divi's Laboratories in the last two days. On Tuesday, Kotak Institutional Equities reiterated its sell rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,600.

Brokerage firm BoFA Securities sees a potential 11 percent downside on drugmaker Divi's Laboratories as it downgraded the stock to underperform from the earlier rating of neutral. The brokerage also cut its price target on the stock by nearly Rs 1,400 to Rs 3,150 from Rs 4,550 earlier.

Live Tv

Loading...

BoFA has cited a slower-than-expected pace of margin recovery as the key factor behind the downgrade.

The firm wrote in its note that while the new custom synthesis (CSM) projects do give hope of a recovery in margin during financial year 2024, the pace could be slower-than-anticipated. Additionally, the downside risk to margin has not been factored into the stock's peak valuations, according to BoFA.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X