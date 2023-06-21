Divi's Laboratories gets second bearish call in two days - BoFA Securities now sees 11% downside

This is the second bearish call received by Divi's Laboratories in the last two days. On Tuesday, Kotak Institutional Equities reiterated its sell rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,600.

Brokerage firm BoFA Securities sees a potential 11 percent downside on drugmaker Divi's Laboratories as it downgraded the stock to underperform from the earlier rating of neutral. The brokerage also cut its price target on the stock by nearly Rs 1,400 to Rs 3,150 from Rs 4,550 earlier.

BoFA has cited a slower-than-expected pace of margin recovery as the key factor behind the downgrade.