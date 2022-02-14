Divi's Lab falls over 1% as brokerages express concerns over growth sustainability

Shares of Divi’s Laboratories were in focus on Monday as brokerages expressed concerns over the sustainability of the company’s growth in 2021-22 so far.

At 10:45 am, shares of the company were trading 1.12 percent lower, or down 48.25 points, at Rs 4,243 on the BSE.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker reported a 92 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 902.2 crore for the December quarter, which comfortably beat analysts’ expectations.

Consolidated revenues for the company stood at Rs 2,493 crore, up by 47 percent compared to Rs 1,701 crore reported a year-ago. Revenues in the preceding quarter stood at Rs 1,988 crore.

Divi's Lab, which manufactures and custom-synthesizes generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients, recorded a growth almost entirely led by the strong performance of anti-COVID-19 drugs of the company.

However, brokerage firm Jefferies India said that the company will end the current financial year at a high base driven by non-recurring sales, which will make growth in 2022-23 challenging.

The company's stock is trading at a 32 percent premium to Gland and other large-cap contract manufacturers, Jefferies said maintaining its 'hold' rating on Divi's Lab shares.

Kotak Institutional Equities said valuations adequately capture the company's growth narrative from a medium-term perspective. The brokerage firm has retained its 'reduce' recommendation on the stock.

Goldman Sachs said that generic API declined 5 percent YoY, but is back to +10 percent on 2-year CAGR. The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on Divi’s Lab after a strong Q3 beat

IIFL Securities downgraded the stock to ‘reduce’ as it sees challenges for the base bulk drug business, given the lack of any new capacity coming on stream.