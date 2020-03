Amid the fierce sell-off in the equity market globally, the Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their 3-year low on Friday. The market crash has been triggered by fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused mayhem in global risky assets. Analysts have maintained that it would be difficult to predict where the market will find its bottom.

Given the market rout, investors can look for the shares of the companies whose dividends are due or have announced buyback.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 10 percent intraday on Friday after the company said it would consider buyback of shares. The board of the pharma major is to meet on March 17 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up shares of the company.

Here's the list of stocks which turns ex-date in the coming days:

AIA Engineering Ltd

Dividend amount: Rs 27

Ex-date: March 17

Godfrey Phillips India

Interim dividend amount: Rs 24

Ex-date: March 17

Sasken Technologies Ltd

Interim dividend amount: Rs 35

Ex-date: March 17

Sundaram Clayton

Special dividend amount: Rs 31

Ex-date: March 17

TVS Srichakra

Interim dividend amount: Rs 20.10

Ex-date: March 17

Banco Products (India)

Interim dividend amount: Rs 20

Ex-date: March 18

Savita Oil Technologies

Interim dividend amount: Rs 20

Ex-date: March 18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Special dividend amount: Rs 15

Ex-date: March 18

Granules India

Buyback of shares on March 19

ACC

Dividend amount: Rs 14