Dishman Carbogen's shares trade 5% higher over share buyback proposal
Updated : January 06, 2020 01:20 PM IST
In its BSE regulatory filing, the company said that a meeting will be held on January 16 to consider and review the proposal of a share buyback and setting up a share-based employee benefits scheme.
At 1:15 pm, the stock was trading higher by 4.94 percent at Rs 66.95 per share on the BSE.
