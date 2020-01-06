Dishman Carbogen's shares trade 5% higher over share buyback proposal

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited's shares were trading higher on Monday over a share buyback proposal. At 1:15 pm, the stock was trading higher by 4.94 percent at Rs 66.95 per share on the BSE.

In its BSE regulatory filing, the company said that a meeting will be held on January 16 to consider and review the proposal of a share buyback and setting up a share-based employee benefits scheme.

The outcome of the meeting will be out on the same day as the board meeting, the filing said.

There have been rumours surrounding the company that the income tax (I-T) department found unaccounted cash during a search-and-survey operation last month.

According to the reports, the state income tax (I-T) department claimed to have found a trail of unaccounted cash of more than Rs 160 crore. The total cash trail in the case was Rs 327 crore.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.