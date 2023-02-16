USFDA completes inspection of Dishman Carbogen’s Switzerland facility without critical observations

homemarket Newsstocks NewsUSFDA completes inspection of Dishman Carbogen’s Switzerland facility without critical observations

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 5:09:53 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Dishman Carbogen have nearly halved over the last 12 months.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis on Thursday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary's manufacturing site in Switzerland has successfully completed a routine inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The USFDA conducted a routine inspection at the headquarters site of Carbogen Amcis AG in Bubendorf and concluded the inspection without recording any critical or major observations, the company said.


Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported a jump of 32.73 percent in its net profit to Rs 46.96 crore for the December quarter from Rs 35.38 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales rose by 13.8 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 639.79 crore from Rs 562.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Dishman Carbogen’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 6.36 percent in the third quarter of the current financial year at Rs 120.37 crore from Rs 128.54 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Dishman Carbogen’s employee costs increased to Rs 270.23 crore from Rs 255.08 crore year-on-year.

Shares of the company closed 2.27 percent higher at Rs 101.35.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
