USFDA completes inspection of Dishman Carbogen’s Switzerland facility without critical observations

Shares of Dishman Carbogen have nearly halved over the last 12 months.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis on Thursday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary's manufacturing site in Switzerland has successfully completed a routine inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The USFDA conducted a routine inspection at the headquarters site of Carbogen Amcis AG in Bubendorf and concluded the inspection without recording any critical or major observations, the company said.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported a jump of 32.73 percent in its net profit to Rs 46.96 crore for the December quarter from Rs 35.38 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales rose by 13.8 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 639.79 crore from Rs 562.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Dishman Carbogen’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 6.36 percent in the third quarter of the current financial year at Rs 120.37 crore from Rs 128.54 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Dishman Carbogen’s employee costs increased to Rs 270.23 crore from Rs 255.08 crore year-on-year.
Shares of the company closed 2.27 percent higher at Rs 101.35.