Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis fell over 15 percent on Wednesday after the firm reported a loss of Rs 135.02 crore for the March quarter. The firm posted a profit of Rs 50.19 crore in the previous quarter year ago.

Sales for the firm, however, rose 3.36 percent to Rs 529.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 512.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.

The stock fell as much as 15.6 percent to its day's low of Rs 160.30 per share.

For the full year, the firm reported a net loss of Rs 165.13 crore in FY21 versus a net profit of Rs 158.51 crore in FY20. Sales also declined 6.44 percent to Rs 1912.03 crore in the year under review as against Rs 2043.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.

Dishman Carbogen essentially operates under the Contract Research & Management Space (CRAMS) and the manufacture of bulk drugs and active pharma ingredients or APIs.