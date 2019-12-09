Market
Dish TV rallies over 14% after company clarifies on CARE downgrade
Updated : December 09, 2019 11:25 AM IST
CARE has revised its rating on bank facilities of the company to CARE D from CARE A4+.
Dish TV said that the default in debt repayment was a result of a temporary cash shortfall due to peak payment commitments to suppliers.
