Disappointed with Q1 results? Kotak Institutional Equities suggests this portfolio strategy post earnings
Updated : August 16, 2019 12:27 PM IST
Before the Q1 earnings season, Kotak Institutional Equities was projecting Nifty50 earnings for FY20 and FY21 to go up by 24 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
On a broader basis, the brokerage prefers mid and smallcaps as compared to large caps.
Going forward, maximum upside potential could be witnessed in the BSE Small Cap Index, Kotak suggests.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more