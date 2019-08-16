Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Disappointed with Q1 results? Kotak Institutional Equities suggests this portfolio strategy post earnings

Updated : August 16, 2019 12:27 PM IST

Before the Q1 earnings season, Kotak Institutional Equities was projecting Nifty50 earnings for FY20 and FY21 to go up by 24 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
On a broader basis, the brokerage prefers mid and smallcaps as compared to large caps.
Going forward, maximum upside potential could be witnessed in the BSE Small Cap Index, Kotak suggests.
Disappointed with Q1 results? Kotak Institutional Equities suggests this portfolio strategy post earnings
