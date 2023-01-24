English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Dilip Buildcon subsidiary declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,947 crore Madhya Pradesh project shares rise

Dilip Buildcon subsidiary declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,947 crore Madhya Pradesh project - shares rise

Dilip Buildcon subsidiary declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,947 crore Madhya Pradesh project - shares rise
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 12:12:43 PM IST (Published)

Dilip Buildcon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Raipur Vishakhapatnam CG -2 Highways Ltd. has also received the appointed date letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Dilip Buildcon share

TRADE
 Shares of Dilip Buildcon surged more than three percent in morning trade on Tuesday after its joint venture with Skyway Infraprojects emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 1,947 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Recommended Articles

View All
The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Jan 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The company said that the joint venture between Dilip Buildcon Ltd. and Skyway Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. (DBL-SIPL) was declared as the lowest bidder for the tender floated by the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal.


The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, testing commissioning, trial run, and operation as well as maintenance of various components of the Rewa Bansagar MVS in the Rewa district in a single package on a turnkey job basis. The project will have to be completed in 24 months.

Dilip Buildcon also informed stock exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary Raipur Vishakhapatnam CG -2 Highways Ltd. has received the appointed date letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).  It declared the appointed date as January 9, 2023.

The scope of the work includes the development of a six-lane Sargi - Basanwahi Section of the NH-130 road from under the Raipur Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Chhattisgarh on hybrid annuity mode.

In December 2022, the company said that its joint venture with RBL Bank executed a contract with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (GMRC) for a Rs 1,061 crore project.

Last month, Dilip Buildcon also directly executed a contract agreement with Gujarat Metro Rail for a Surat Metro Rail Project worth Rs 702.02 crore.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon are trading 2.45 percent higher at Rs 221.25.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Dilip Buildcon

Previous Article

Sunteck Realty pre-sales, collections rise more than 10% in December quarter

Next Article

After strong show in Q3, IDBI Bank planning to transfer some assets to ARC

X