Shares of Dilip Buildcon surged over 4 percent to its fresh 52-week high of Rs 697 apiece on the BSE after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for two NHAI road projects.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said that it has been declared as L-1 bidder for two National Highways Authority of India Hybrid-Annuity Model (HAM) projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase I in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry of orders worth Rs 2,241 crore.

The project includes four Laning of Viluppuram Puducherry section of NH 45A (New NH 332) under Bharatmala Pariyoiana Phase I (Residual NHDP IV work) on HAM in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.

It also includes four laning of Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam Section of NH-45A (Design Chainage) under Bharatmala Pariyoiana Phase I (Residual NHDP-N works) on HAM in Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.

At 10:45 am, the shares of Dilip Buildcon traded 3.33 percent higher at Rs 688.95 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 2.14 percent loss in the benchmark Sensex.

