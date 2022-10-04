    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Dilip Buildcon shares jump after bagging Rs 1,061 crore Gujarat metro project for Surat

    Dilip Buildcon shares jump after bagging Rs 1,061 crore Gujarat metro project for Surat

    Dilip Buildcon shares jump after bagging Rs 1,061 crore Gujarat metro project for Surat
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    The stock of the infrastructure company was trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 221.1 on BSE at 12:51 pm. 

    Shares of Dilip Buildcon surged as much as 10.7 percent on Tuesday, a day after it received a letter of acceptance from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for the Rs 1,061 crore Surat Metro Rail project. The highways builder said the project is a joint venture with RBL.
    The stock of the infrastructure company was trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 221.1 on BSE at 12:51 pm.
    The Surat Metro Rail project is 40.35-km long and comprises two corridors. The length of the first corridor — Sarthana to Dream City line — will be 21.61 km, of which 6.47 km would be underground and the rest elevated.
    It will have 20 metro stations — Sarthana, Nature Park, Kapodra, Labheshwar Chowk Area, Central Warehouse, Surat Railway Station, Maskati Hospital, Gandhi Baug, Majura Gate, Roopali Canal and Dream City.
    The completion cost of the project is Rs 12,020 crore.
    Dilip Buildcon has bagged the order for the construction of a nearly 10.6 km elevated viaduct and 11 stations which is to be completed in 26 months.
