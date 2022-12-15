English
Dilip Buildcon shares end higher on executing Rs 1,061 crore Surat Metro contract

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 5:04:21 PM IST (Published)

The contract is for the Surat Metro Rail Project and is expected to be completed in 26 months.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd., ended higher on Thursday after its joint venture with RBL Bank executed a contract with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (GMRC) for a Rs 1,061 crore project.

The RBL-DBL JV had won the Surat Metro project on October 4 this year.

The contract is for the Surat Metro Rail Project and is expected to be completed in 26 months. The project involves construction of 10.559 km elevated viaduct and 11 stations (excluding E&M, architectural finishing and roofing) from Bheshan Dead End to Majura Gate Station including viaduct ramp to depot entry near Bheshan for the Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1, Corridor-2.

Earlier this month, Dilip Buildcon had directly executed a contract agreement with Gujarat Metro Rail for a Surat Metro Rail Project worth Rs 702.02 crore.

That project involved construction of 8.7 km elevated viaduct and 7 stations (excluding E&M, architectural finishing and roofing) from Majura Gate to Saroli Dead End under corridor-2 in connection with Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1. The project would take 26 months to be completed, Dilip Buildcon had said.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon ended 1.98 percent higher at Rs 234.10.
Tags

Dilip Buildcon

