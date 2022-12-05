English
Dilip Buildcon shares gain after winning Rs 702 crore Gujarat Metro rail project
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 5, 2022 11:25:55 AM IST (Published)

The company will build an 8.702 km long elevated viaduct and seven stations from Majura Gate to Saroli Dead End of corridor 2 under the Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

Construction and infrastructure development company Dilip Buildcon Ltd. (DBL) has signed a contract agreement with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for a Surat Metro Rail project worth Rs 702 crore.
The company will build an 8.702 km long elevated viaduct and seven stations from Majura Gate to Saroli Dead End of corridor 2 under the Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1. The project period is 26 months.
In the last quarter, the company also won another EPC project worth Rs 1,400 crore for the construction of the Gandhinagar-2 Multi-Village Water Supply Scheme and an EPC project worth Rs 723.5 crore for the construction of the Ahmedabad Metro rail.
Also Read: Dilip Buildcon sells remaining 51% stake in DBL Sangli Borgaon Highways
Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,595 crore from Rs 2,218 crore in the year-ago quarter.
DBL registered a profit of Rs 64.2 crore against a loss of Rs 19.3 crore in the year-ago quarter on account of better EBITDA margin, lower finance costs, and profit on account of divestment of a 51 percent in two hybrid annuity mode (HAM) projects.
The EBITDA increased by 15 percent mainly due to a decrease in fuel costs and fixed overheads. The finance cost during the quarter decreased by 24 percent on account of a reduction in outstanding debentures, standalone and lower utilisation of working capital facilities, and a reduction in mobilisation advances.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. are trading at Rs 243.50, up 2.27 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
