Dilip Buildcon receives contract worth Rs 723 crore for Ahmedabad Metro Phase - 2 

Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) informed bourses on Thursday that it has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd. for the construction of 7.553 km elevated track of the Ahmedabad Metro Phase - 2.
Apart from the elevated metro section, the company’s contract also gives it the responsibility of constructing seven stations, including E&M, Architectural Finishing, Roofing, Plumbing, Signage, etc. from Sector- 1 to Mahatma Mandir.
The estimated time of completion for the project will be around 24 months.
Earlier this month Dilip Buildcon’s joint venture with RBL received the letter of acceptance from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for the Rs 1,061-crore Surat Metro Rail project, which comprises two corridors along a 40.35 km stretch.