Homemarket newsstocks news

Dhunseri Tea shares acquires three tea estates in Assam for nearly Rs 91 crore

Dhunseri Tea shares acquires three tea estates in Assam for nearly Rs 91 crore

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The acquisition, aimed at enhancing the company's production, turnover and profitability, is likely to be completed by March 31, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

IST3 Min(s) Read

Is RBI preparing more hikes? Here's what has changed since its last policy action

IST3 Min(s) Read

India aims to reduce suicide mortality by 10% by 2030 — Here's how

IST2 Min(s) Read

View | 2023 will be the year of GST – the climate action one

IST4 Min(s) Read


Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd. announced the acquisition of three tea estates in Assam for a total consideration of around Rs 91 crore.

It signed a MoU with Warran Tea Ltd. to acquire Duamara Tea Estate, Tara Tea Estate and Deohall Tea Estate in the Tinsukia district of the state.

The acquisition, aimed at enhancing the company's production, turnover and profitability, is likely to be completed by March 31, 2023.

Dhunseri Tea has agreed to pay Rs 32.95 crore for the Duamara Tea Estate that posted a turnover of Rs 16.44 crore for financial year 2022.

Tara Tea Estate, which posted turnover of Rs 17.22 crore in the previous financial year, will be bought for Rs 36.50 crore, while Deohall Tea Estate, which recorded a turnover of Rs 13.53 crore, will be acquired for Rs 21.35 crore.

Dhunseri Tea's shares gained as much as 6.5 percent post the acquisition announcement but pared the gains towards closing. Shares are currently trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 220.90.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined nearly 22 percent this year, and has underperformed most of its peers.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Dhunseri Tea

Previous Article

Google may lay off 10,000 ‘low performing’ employees starting 2023: Report

Next Article

India-UK trade pact a high priority, next round of talks slated next month: Piyush Goyal