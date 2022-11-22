Dhunseri Tea shares acquires three tea estates in Assam for nearly Rs 91 crore

The acquisition, aimed at enhancing the company's production, turnover and profitability, is likely to be completed by March 31, 2023.

Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd. announced the acquisition of three tea estates in Assam for a total consideration of around Rs 91 crore.

It signed a MoU with Warran Tea Ltd. to acquire Duamara Tea Estate, Tara Tea Estate and Deohall Tea Estate in the Tinsukia district of the state.

Dhunseri Tea has agreed to pay Rs 32.95 crore for the Duamara Tea Estate that posted a turnover of Rs 16.44 crore for financial year 2022.

Tara Tea Estate, which posted turnover of Rs 17.22 crore in the previous financial year, will be bought for Rs 36.50 crore, while Deohall Tea Estate, which recorded a turnover of Rs 13.53 crore, will be acquired for Rs 21.35 crore.

Dhunseri Tea's shares gained as much as 6.5 percent post the acquisition announcement but pared the gains towards closing. Shares are currently trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 220.90.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined nearly 22 percent this year, and has underperformed most of its peers.