DHFL shares jump 5% on report Adani Group interested in buying the company

Updated : November 22, 2019 10:24 AM IST

DHFL shares opened at an upper price band of Rs 22.20 per share on the NSE.
The debt-ridden mortgage firm on October 18 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 242.48 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.
DHFL is set to become the first NBFC to be referred to the NCLT under new rules notified by the government.
