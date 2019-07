Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) witnessed a sharp surge on Tuesday, rising 14 percent in early trade, after hitting a 52-week low following a significant quarterly loss.

The stock plunged more than 32 percent on Monday after the company reported a loss of Rs 2,224 crore — its highest quarterly loss — in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Auditors of the company, Deloitte Haskins and Chaturvedi & Shah, have sought more information from the management on the firm's financials.

At 9.55 AM, the stock was up 5.9 percent, at Rs 50.35 per share on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty was up 33.90 points, or 0.29 percent, at 11,622.25.

In a week, the stock has declined about 26 percent on the NSE.

The company said it was "undergoing substantial financial stress" and its ability to raise funds was "substantially impaired and the business has been brought to a standstill with there being minimal/virtually no disbursements."

The company needs about Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore of fresh equity investment to continue lending operations, Mint reported, citing two people aware of the development.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, DHFL said it had defaulted on interest payments worth Rs 28.58 crore on non-convertible debentures (NCDs), due on July 6 and July 8.

The company is in advance stage of submitting its resolution process under the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) entered by banks which will examine and firm up terms of the resolution process by July 25.