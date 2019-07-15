Finance
DHFL shares plunge over 30% after Q4 results show severe financial stress
Updated : July 15, 2019 11:52 AM IST
DHFL's stock prices slumped as much as 32.6 percent to Rs 47.55 per share on the National Stock Exchange. DHFL shares have lost nearly 34.28 percent in a month.
The company's assets under management (AUM) grew 8 percent YoY to Rs 1,19,992 crore during FY19, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
