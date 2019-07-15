DHFL shares plunge over 30% after Q4 results show severe financial stress

Shares of non-banking financial company DHFL plunged over 32 percent to hit its 52-week low on Monday, following a Rs 2,224 crore loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31, its highest quarterly loss.

DHFL's stock prices slumped as much as 32.6 percent to Rs 47.55 per share on the National Stock Exchange. DHFL shares have lost nearly 34.28 percent in a month. At 11.50 AM, Nifty was down 9.70 points, or 0.08 percent at 11,542.80.

The company said it was "undergoing substantial financial stress" and its ability to raise funds was "substantially impaired and the business has been brought to a standstill with there being minimal/virtually no disbursements."

DHFL separately announced on Saturday it had defaulted on interest payments worth Rs 28.58 crore on non-convertible debentures, due on July 6 and July 8.

According to DHFL, the company is in an advanced stage of submitting its resolution process under the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) entered by banks. ICA will examine and firm up terms of the resolution process by July 25. The resolution will be made operational before September 25.