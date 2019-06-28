Market
DHFL shares fall 13% after it defers March-quarter earnings release
Updated : June 28, 2019 03:07 PM IST
DHFL shares fell 7 percent after it deferred its March-quarter earnings announcement date.
They had earlier scheduled to announce earnings on June 29.
The stock has fallen 69 percent in 2019 and 88 percent in the last 1 year.
