Dhanuka Agritech to consider third share buyback in three years; shares rise

Despite Friday's gain, shares of Dhanuka Agritech are down nearly 8 percent this year.
Shares of agrochemicals manufacturer Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. surged as much as 8 percent on Friday after the company said it would consider buyback of its equity shares at its board meeting on November 1.
Earlier in September, Dhanuka Agritech's MD MK Dhanuka told CNBC TV18 that the Dhanuka group was planning to dilute a 15 percent stake in Orchid Pharma by March 2023. The company is looking at all options to reduce the holding in the pharma company, Dhanuka had said.
Dhanuka Laboratories had taken over Orchid Pharma in 2020 as per an insolvency resolution plan that was approved by courts and the company’s lenders.
Dhanuka added that the group was also looking to merge Orchid Pharma and Dhanuka Labs.