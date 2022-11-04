Homemarket newsstocks news

Dhanuka Agritech opens new research center in Haryana with a Rs 10 crore investment

Dhanuka Agritech opens new research center in Haryana with a Rs 10 crore investment

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The new research centre will also enable researchers of the agriculture sector to undertake scientific studies.

Recommended Articles

View All

Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

IST4 Min(s) Read

“Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

IST5 Min(s) Read

Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

IST3 Min(s) Read

India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

IST2 Min(s) Read

Agrochemical company Dhanuka Agritech has set up a new R&D and training center in Haryana with an investment of Rs 10 crore. The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
The facility will allow basic, applied, and adaptive research to address the sustainable development of agriculture in the country.
An organic synthesis lab, analytical lab, formulation lab, soil, and water analysis lab, Agri R&D lab, and other such facilities will be part of the centre.
The facility will also enable researchers to undertake scientific studies and be open to farmers for soil testing, water analysis, and testing of bio-pesticides among others.
Dhanuka Agritech has been in focus recently after its board approved the third share buyback in as many years last week.
The buyback will be conducted at a price of Rs 850 per share. The company intends to purchase 10 lakh shares through the buyback, via a "tender offer route."

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech ended little changed on Friday at Rs 726. The stock has gained 10 percent over the last month.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Dhanuka Agritech

Previous Article

Shopping is a therapy, says Raymond which is in business for 97 years

Next Article

A five-day surge has bought Karnataka Bank shares to where they were five years ago