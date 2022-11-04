Dhanuka Agritech opens new research center in Haryana with a Rs 10 crore investment

By CNBCTV18.com

The new research centre will also enable researchers of the agriculture sector to undertake scientific studies.

Agrochemical company Dhanuka Agritech has set up a new R&D and training center in Haryana with an investment of Rs 10 crore. The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The facility will allow basic, applied, and adaptive research to address the sustainable development of agriculture in the country.

An organic synthesis lab, analytical lab, formulation lab, soil, and water analysis lab, Agri R&D lab, and other such facilities will be part of the centre.

The facility will also enable researchers to undertake scientific studies and be open to farmers for soil testing, water analysis, and testing of bio-pesticides among others.

