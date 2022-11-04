Cross
    market News stocks News

    Dhanuka Agritech opens new research center in Haryana with a Rs 10 crore investment
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The new research centre will also enable researchers of the agriculture sector to undertake scientific studies.

    Agrochemical company Dhanuka Agritech has set up a new R&D and training center in Haryana with an investment of Rs 10 crore. The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
    The facility will allow basic, applied, and adaptive research to address the sustainable development of agriculture in the country.
    An organic synthesis lab, analytical lab, formulation lab, soil, and water analysis lab, Agri R&D lab, and other such facilities will be part of the centre.
    The facility will also enable researchers to undertake scientific studies and be open to farmers for soil testing, water analysis, and testing of bio-pesticides among others.
    Dhanuka Agritech has been in focus recently after its board approved the third share buyback in as many years last week.
    The buyback will be conducted at a price of Rs 850 per share. The company intends to purchase 10 lakh shares through the buyback, via a "tender offer route."

    Shares of Dhanuka Agritech ended little changed on Friday at Rs 726. The stock has gained 10 percent over the last month.

