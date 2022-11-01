    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Dhanuka Agritech board approves buyback of equity shares

    Dhanuka Agritech board approves buyback of equity shares

    Dhanuka Agritech board approves buyback of equity shares
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Dhanuka Agritech previously carried out a buyback of equity shares in September 2020 and another in 2019.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Dhanuka Agritec share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    “F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

    “F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

    View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    The board of directors of Dhanuka Agritech has approved the company’s proposal for a Rs 85 crore buyback of its shares.

    The board of directors approved the proposal during its meeting on November 1 and will be conducting the buyback at a price of Rs 850 per share for 10 lakh shares, or 2.15 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

    The company informed the stock exchanges in a filing that it would be undertaking the buyback on a proportionate basis through the "tender offer" route.

    The buyback price of Rs 850 is a 16.75 percent premium to Tuesday's closing price.

    Shares of the company had surged by 8 percent on Friday after the company said it would consider buyback of its equity shares at its board meeting on November 1.

    This is the third buyback offer from the company in three years. Dhanuka Agritech previously carried out a buyback of equity shares in September 2020 and another in 2019. The 2019 buyback offer was executed at Rs 550 per share while the 2020 offer was executed at Rs 1,000 per share.

    Shares of Dhanuka Agritech ended unchanged at Rs 728 on Tuesday.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Dhanuka Agritech
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng